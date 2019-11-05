Police complete another successful sex trafficking sting in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 16 more suspects on sex related charges after weekend arrests.

On Friday evening, police from the Wichita Police Vice Section, the Patrol South and Patrol West Community Response Teams and the Broadway Corridor Team worked together during a sex trafficking sting along the Broadway Corridor, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police arrested 16 men including Melvin Teufel, Xong Vo, Terry Powers, Koby Konecne, Jamie De La Torre, Dagoberto Aguilar-Ramos, Michael Briggs, Shawn Craven, Christian Dunn, Vondell Kelly, Koby Konecne, Gerano Marin-Hernandez, Juan Martinez, Nabil Nikoula, Mark Rodriguez, Mario Sanchez and Raylon Snovelle on sex related charges. They also arrested one other man for an outstanding warrant, according to Davidson.

This the 18th sex trafficking sting in Wichita this year resulting in 154 arrests including 27 women, according to Davidson.

Police reminded that those who come to the Broadway Corridor for this activity will be arrested.