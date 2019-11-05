Police catch registered Kan. offender on late-night bicycle ride

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered Kansas offender on new charges after an arrest.

Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, a patrol officer noticed a man on a blue BMX bicycle riding in the middle of the street in the 800 block of Windsor Drive in Salina, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

The officer attempted to make contact with the man, but he rode the bicycle into the front yard of a residence and then took off on foot behind the residence.

The officer gave chase and was able to apprehend Cody Talbot in the backyard of another residence further south on Windsor Drive, Forrester said.

Talbot had several outstanding felony warrants, two violations of the registered offender act, and an aggravated failure to appear, according to Forrester.

While searching Talbot and the backpack he was carrying, the officer found slightly less than three ounces of methamphetamine and two handguns.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Talbot was arrested on requested charges of Possession with the intent to distribute a stimulant, No drug tax stamp, Possession of methamphetamine with prior conviction, Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Interference with a law enforcement officer and Improper bike lamps or reflectors. He has previous convictions for burglary, drugs and violations of the offender registration act, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.