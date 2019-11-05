GREAT BEND – Paul E. Maneth, 82, passed away November 4, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born on October 30, 1937, in Great Bend, to William Leo & Mary Teresa (Mauler) Maneth. He married Theodora Ann “Teddi” Hoffmann on August 1, 1964 at Great Bend. She died on October 10, 2012. He then married Mary Helen Kummer on July 24, 2015. She died on December 10, 2015.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Paul worked for Barton Community College for 29 years, starting as a counselor in 1970, and retiring as the Dean of Academic Affairs in 1999. He continued his professional career as a real estate agent for Keller Real Estate retiring in 2011. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Golden Belt Woodcarvers, being a three time State Fair blue ribbon winner. Paul served on the Board of Directors for Barton Community College Foundation, Barton County Historical Society and Great Bend Kiwanis Club, and served on the Board of Trustees for Barton Community College. Paul honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1957-1959.

Paul enjoyed world travel, which took him to France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Israel, Jordan, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and Vietnam.

Survivors include, one son, Don Maneth and wife Tatiane of San Diego, CA; one daughter, Anne Marie Higgins and husband LTC Sean (Ret.) of Owensboro, KY; two brothers, Larry Maneth and wife Karel of Salina, and Ron Maneth and wife Janet of Great Bend; one sister-in-law, Kay Maneth of Great Bend; ten grandchildren, Brett Ellis, Preston Higgins, Ashlyn Higgins, Caitlin Morrow, Molly Higgins, Collin Higgins, Brendan Higgins, Isabel Higgins, Jack Higgins and Chloe Maneth; and six great grandchildren, Charlotte, Benson, Titus, Nyla Cate, Emma Grace and Teddy Neil. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bill Maneth.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil service with rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Golden Belt Community Foundation to benefit Holy Family School, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530