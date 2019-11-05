Motorcycle was traveling over 140mph before crash that injured Kan. undersheriff

KIOWA COUNTY —A teen suspect arrested in connection with a high-speed chase and crash that sent a Kansas deputy to the hospital remains in custody in Pratt County.

The chase initially started Thursday on the Kansas Turnpike, according to Lt. John Lenherr with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to reports of reckless driver on a motorcycle. When authorities first observed the red 2001 Honda motorcycle, it was traveling at over 140 miles per hour, according to Lenherr. Due to the danger involved, troopers ultimately discontinued the pursuit and notified law enforcement agencies east of Wichita.

The suspect later identified as 18-year-old Isaac Mason of Wisconsin continued west quickly through Pratt County. Authorities in Kiowa County located the motorcycle on U.S. 54 just east of Greensburg, according to Sheriff Chris Tedder.

As officers turned to stop the vehicle, the motorcycle accelerated gaining about a half mile on the deputies and traveled into Greensburg.

During the pursuit into town, the driver of lead patrol unit Undersheriff Scott McCann lost control of a 2019 Dodge Charger. The vehicle hit a curb drove across Olive Street into a field, struck a sign and came to rest upright in a drainage ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol

Authorities eventually stopped Mason at the Ford-Kiowa County line and took him into custody without further incident.

EMS transported McCann to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital and he was later transported by ambulance to Wichita, in stable but critical condition. The sheriff’s office has not provided an update on his condition. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Mason is being held on a $50,000 bond on requested charges that include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; use of a deadly weapon, Interference with a law enforcement officer; falsely report a crime intending to obstruct and felony failure to stop at an accident, according to online jail records.