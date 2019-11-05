KDWPT offers new details on mountain lion killed in NW Kansas

ROOKS COUNTY —The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has offered new details about a mountain lion kills in Rooks County earlier this year.

The mountain lion, found in late January, was shot and killed by bird hunters, according to the KDWPT.

The department sent tissue samples to the U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula, Mont., for testing.

The results showed the male mountain lion had a 99.8 percent probability of belong to the South Dakota/Nebraska breeding population, which includes animals sampled from the Black Hills of South Dakota and western Nebraska, according to KDWPT.

