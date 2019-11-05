KDOT selects Great Bend’s project to resurface 10th & SRCA Dragstrip to receive funding

Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the 22 projects selected across the state as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Cost Share Program. These projects total nearly $74 million in state, local, federal and private investment in transportation improvements statewide.

Great Bend’s application to resurface most of 10th Street (US 56) and the SRCA Dragstrip was selected as one of the projects. Barton County’s push to make improvements at the Redwing intersection was also selected.

“These projects demonstrate communities’ commitments to improve the quality of life for their citizens and to do so in a practical manner,” said Gov. Kelly. “This program also demonstrates the great things that happen when communities and the state work together.”

Nearly 100 applications were submitted in the first round of the program from across Kansas.

“There is pent up demand for transportation investments across our state,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I am excited to provide resources to help build safer, healthier and livelier communities that Kansans – young and old – want to make their forever homes.”

The City of Great Bend’s project will replace the entire dragstrip and shutdown area, and mill and overlay nearly all of 10th Street that has not already recently been redone. This will include 10th Street from Frey to Hickory, Washington to Main, McKinley to Harrison, Kennedy to McKinley, and Patton to Kennedy.

The program will provide funding to local entities for transportation projects that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility, relieve congestion and help areas across the state improve the transportation system.

Funding for the $39 million in grant awards is part of the $216 million authorized by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly to remain in the state highway fund in fiscal year 2020.

Projects require a 25-percent match from Great Bend, and KDOT’s 75-percent portion only includes construction costs and not engineering or design expenses. Great Bend’s project called for $3,395,880 with KDOT covering $2,243,920 and Great Bend’s share is at $1,151,960.

In addition to the Cost Share Program, those funds are being used to increase highway preservation, help complete delayed T-WORKS projects, improve safety and provide new funding opportunities for cities and counties.

At a September Great Bend City Council meeting, City Administrator Kendal Francis did not anticipate the project to begin for another two years, but staff will try to accelerate the project for the dragstrip by next October.

The next call for applications for the second round of projects will be announced next year.

Three of the local selected projects include –

– US 56 and NHRA (Great Bend, Barton County)

– Redwing Intersection Improvements (Barton County)

– 8th Street Geometric Improvement (Ellsworth)