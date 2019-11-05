Kansas woman accused of animal cruelty enters plea agreement

OSAGE COUNTY — A Kansas woman originally jailed on 20 counts of alleged animal cruelty has entered a plea agreement in the case.

On October 31, Christi L. Shaffer, 53, Lyndon, entered pleas of no contest, was convicted of two counts of animal cruelty and one count of allowing a dangerous animal to be at large, according to the sheriff’s department.

Shaffer was sentenced to the maximum sentence allowed by law on all counts and the sentences were ordered to run consecutive for a controlling sentence of 30 months in the Osage County jail.

She was further ordered to serve 45 days of that sentence. The balance of the sentence was suspended and she will serve a 36 month term of probation.

Shaffer also agreed to relinquish ownership of the dogs and Magistrate Judge Shannon Rush severed her ownership interest in the dogs not to own or possess animals of any kind during the term of her probation.

Shaffer was fined $1,100.00 and was ordered to pay restitution to the Osage County Sheriff in the amount of $1,222.39 for veterinary care that had been provided for the dogs.

In mid-October, the Osage County Sheriff’s office issued a public warning about the emaciated Alaskan Tundra Shepherds that were reported loose west of Lyndon, according to Sheriff Laurie Dunn.

The dogs had been moved and authorities did not know where.

As part of the plea agreement Shaffer was ordered to provide information concerning the location of the dogs.

Sheriff Dunn investigated the validity of the information provided and has been in contact with the individual in possession of the dogs. Fortunately, this individual appears to have provided excellent care for the dogs. Their condition has greatly improved. Some of the dogs have already been adopted and the remaining dogs will receive appropriate care until permanent adoptive homes are located.