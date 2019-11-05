Kansas jail escapee missing for a week turns himself in

SHAWNEE COUNTY— A man who escaped from custody in Topeka on October 29 is back in jail.

Just after 4p.m. Tuesday, Jordan Russell, 20, turned himself back into the the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Police have no released all the charges he will face as a result of his escape.

———

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are attempting to locate a suspect wanted for aggravated escape from custody.

Jordan R. Russell, 20, is approximately 5-foot-10, and weighs 210 pounds, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Russell was last seen at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center at 2:10 p.m. He is believed to have taken off his green Department of Corrections jumpsuit and his current clothing is unknown.

According to police, if you know his location, please do not attempt to apprehend him yourself please call 911 immediately to report his whereabouts.