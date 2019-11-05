Great Bend legalizes the use of UTVs on city streets

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With a 6-1 vote Monday, the Great Bend City Council moved forward with legalizing Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) and Side-by-Sides on city streets.

At an October meeting, the governing body directed that an ordinance be prepared to allow the registration and operation of Side-by-Sides in city limits. Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter drafted an ordinance following the existing ordinance used by Dodge City.

Mayor Joe Andrasek noted the UTVs are not any louder than motorcycles.

“These vehicles are noticeably quieter than your conventional Harley motorcycle,” said Andrasek. “It is my understanding that if one of these vehicles is too loud, the owner can be cited for that.”

Registration of the license plate issued by the Great Bend Police Department will be valid through June 30 of each year. The annual registration license plate fee is $150. Suelter noted there will need to be some time for implementation and that plates would probably not be available until January.

The UTVs are not allowed on highways such as 10th Street, Main, and K-96 except to cross.

The Police Department will handle inspections of each registered vehicle to make sure the vehicles meet safety standards such as lights, turn signals, and a full roll cage.