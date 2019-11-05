Cop Shop (11/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/4)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:45 a.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 112.

At 7:08 a.m. an accident was reported at K-4 Highway & NW 70 Avenue.

At 7:11 a.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of NW 130 Avenue in Albert.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/4)

Chest Pain

At 12:36 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1917 Heizer Street.

Theft

At 7:43 a.m. a report of loaning out his vehicle to a friend and them driving to Kansas City was made at 3412 18th Street.

At 11:59 a.m. theft of a phone was reported at 2301 Monroe Street.

Structure Fire

At 4:48 p.m. a fire alarm was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 6:53 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 305 Heizer Street.