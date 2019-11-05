College student arrested after fatal ‘accidental discharge of firearm’

WARRENSBURG, Mo — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the accidental shooting death of a college student.

Just after 3:30p.m. the Department of Public Safety at the University of Central Missouri responded to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm at an on-campus apartment, according to a media release from the school.

The accident resulted in the death of Stephon Abron, a student from St. Charles, Missouri. Campus officers immediately determined there was no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of a UCM student Jeremy Manley on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

“The UCM community is saddened by this tragedy. The university will offer assistance through the counseling center to students who may need support. The Employee Assistance Program is available to assist employees,” according to a statement the release.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Warrensburg Police Department have been working with UCM Public Safety on the investigation.

Authorities have not released details surrounding the shooting.