Barton Theatre students to present “Alice in Wonderland”

Story by Joe Vinduska

Barton Theatre students will present the classic tale of “Alice in Wonderland,” at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Barton Planetarium in the Science Building. Seating is limited to 50. The show is free and open to the public and the runtime is about an hour.

The show is part of the theatre production class. Students are tasked with learning all aspects of producing a show and responsible for running the show. Theatre Director Miller James serves as an advisor throughout the course to guide the students through whatever obstacles they may encounter. James said the students have worked hard and created a quality experience complete with audience participation.

“In this adaptation, it is Alice’s mother and two aunties who picnic with her, then create a land of wonder for her,” he said. “A place where answers are questions and questions are answers, and the whole world seems topsy-turvy. There are 22 characters being played and sung by three actors as Alice swirls amongst them in her search for who she is. There are great costumes, masks and props all made by the class.”

For more information, contact Theatre Director Miller James at millerj@bartonccc.edu (620) 792-9205.