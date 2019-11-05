Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/4)

BOOKED: Bobby Heinz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation x3, no bond. Distribution and drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $50,000 C/S. Felony obstruction with bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sean A. Patterson of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Hapes on GBMC warrant for FTA with a bond set a $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Morgan McHenry on BTDC warrant for FTA with no bond.

BOOKED: Murel Amador on BTDC hold for court, no bond.

BOOKED: Iban Martinez-Enriquez on BTDC hold for court, no bond.

BOOKED: Cecil Petri on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Deric M. Bently of Great Bend on Barton District warrant for 4 counts of aggravated battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Fairrah Haberman on SFDC case for criminal trespass, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Alex Degadillo of Great Bend on GBMC case for DWS and no tag light after posting a $1,000 surety through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kyle Stroud received withdrawal of order to arrest and detain on case.

RELEASED: Manuel Jacquez of St. John on Stafford County District Court case for escape from custody and Stafford County District Court case for DUI, no DL, open container, and defective head lamp, released to ICE.

RELEASED: Sean Patterson of Great Bend after posting a $250 cash bond through Great Bend PD.

RELEASED: Matthew Hapes on GBMC case for failure to appear with a $250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Chance Yoho-Stottler of Hays for Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Adan Hernandez Jr. on CKCC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Christopher Rust of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Fairrah Haberman of Seward posted a $1,000 surety bond through B&K Bonding on SFDC case for criminal trespass.