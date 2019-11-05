ATTENTION VOTERS: Hit ‘next’ button if not voting for maximum amount of candidates

Barton County Election Officer Donna Zimmerman wants to remind all voters yet to make their way out to the polls how the voting ballot works.

If a voter does not make all of the selections for a particular race, the voting equipment is trained to pop up with a screen notifying the voter they have not made all the selections.

In the case of certain offices where it says vote for up to three candidates, but you only want to vote for two that is okay. Zimmerman says the voter just needs to hit next if they do not wish to vote for that many.

Again, voters need to hit the next button if they do not want to vote for the number allowed on a specific race.