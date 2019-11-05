A community vision plan for Great Bend revealed

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

In the summer of 2017, members of Barton County Young Professionals were meeting with at-the-time interim Great Bend City Administrator George Kolb. Kolb challenged the group to think about Great Bend’s future and what they wanted to the city to look like 20 years from now. Shortly after the interaction with Kolb, BCYP secured funding from the Harm Trust to hire Shockey Consulting to form a visioning process and strategic plan.

The visioning group, Great Bend Better than Great, brought in 55 community members to form a steering committee and received public feedback on goals for the city going forward.

Great Bend Better than Great Co-Chair Mark Mingenback says those goals are established and ready for the implementation phase.

“The risk with a plan like this is does it just go onto a shelf,” said Mingenback. “The shelf gets dusty, and then in a few years people look at this and wonder what it is. Being concerned about that, we have a plan to map the future and hold parties accountable for the goals.”

The master plan can be viewed at gbbetter.com.

Specific projects and who is responsible for carrying out these goals are detailed in the plan to diversify the Great Bend economy, increase the pull factor, boost the number of living wage jobs, increase education and training attainment level, reduce poverty, improve health and safety, among other goals.

“There are specific timelines on the goals, setting dates that they will be obtained by,” said Mingenback. “Obviously, these dates are fluid, but we have goals scheduled to be obtained by as early as next year.”

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The presentation will share the strategic plan to the community.