2019 Election Results – Barton County

Unofficial Election Night Results from Barton County (partial write-ins reported)

Great Bend Mayor

Write-In: Cody Schmidt – 1,107

Rachel Mawhirter – 672

Brock McPherson – 213

Randolph Myers – 199

Write-In Totals – 1,129

Not Assigned – 22

Hoisington Mayor

Dalton Popp – 385

Write-Ins – 9

Ellinwood Mayor

Irlan Fullbright – 263

Write-In Totals – 31

Claflin Mayor

Mike Urban – 199

Write-Ins – 4

Albert Mayor

Write-In: Rod Cushenberry – 9

Write-In Totals – 10

Galatia Mayor

Write-In: Kevin Polzin

Write-In Totals – 12

Olmitz Mayor

Write-In: Curtis Peterson – 3

Write-In Totals – 9

Pawnee Rock Mayor

Terry Mead – 40

Linda C. McCowan Waite – 20

Susank Mayor

Write-In: Dennis Trapp – 7

Great Bend City Council – 1st Ward

Alan Moeder – 405

Write-In Totals – 18

Great Bend City Council – 2nd Ward

Jolene Biggs – 852

Write-In Totals – 25

Great Bend City Council – 3rd Ward

Cory Urban – 581

Write-In Totals – 9

Great Bend City Council – 4th Ward

Write-In Totals – 49

Hoisington City Council – 1st Ward

Becky Lee Steiner – 82

Write-In Totals: 5

Hoisington City Council – 2nd Ward

Darren Reinert – 96

Write-In Totals – 3

Hoisington City Council – 3rd Ward

James Morris – 80

Write-In Totals – 1

Hoisington City Council – 4th Ward

Christina Smith – 46

Robert Bruce – 33

Write-In Totals – 41

Ellinwood City Council (vote for 2)

Steve Oelke – 281

Jon Prescott – 269

Write-In Totals – 8

Claflin City Council (vote for 2)

Dan Michaelis – 175

Casey Hubbard – 159

Write-In Totals – 6

Albert City Council (vote for 5)

Write-In: Charles Keller – 9

Write-In: Stan Ewy – 9

Write-In: Robert Ritterhouse – 8

Write-In: Joann George – 7

Write-In: Martheda Marty Hanhardt – 7

Write-In Totals – 51

Galatia City Council (vote for 5)

Write-In: Dennis Funk – 9

Write-In: Sue Funk – 9

Write-In Mike Guertin – 8

Write-In: Josh Keil – 8

Write-In: Tammy Fishburn – 4

Write-In: Diane Deines – 2

Write-In Totals – 50

Olmitz City Council (vote for 2)

Write-In: Karla Hagans – 9

Write-In: Ashley Elsen – 6

Write-In: Duane Reif – 2

Write-In: Jim New – 1

Write-In Totals – 21

Pawnee Rock City Council (vote for 2)

Chris Mead – 37

Lakin Dill – 36

Debora Bader – 26

Write-In Totals – 9

Susank City Council

Write-In: Rick Wilson – 6

Write-In: Jeff Cotton – 6

Write-In: Jackie DeBusk – 6

Write-In: Bill Luerman – 6

Write-In: Jim Price – 4

Write-In Totals – 30

Barton Community College Board of Trustees (vote for 3)

Mike Johnson – 3,203

Gary Burke – 3,079

Write-In: Mike Boys – 91

Write-In Totals – 415

Board of Trustees Ellinwood Hospital (vote for 2)

Joyce Schulte – 340

W. Diann O’Neal – 332

Write-In Totals – 2

Extension Board – Cottonwood (vote for 2)

Kathie M. Rondeau – 3,088

Richard W. Dougherty – 3,072

Write-In Totals – 22

USD 428 Board of Education (Great Bend)(vote for 4)

Chris Umphres – 1,985

Susan Young – 1,951

Lori Reneau – 1,933

Aaron Emerson – 1,826

Write-In Totals – 58

USD 431 Board of Education (Hoisington)(vote for 4)

Don Fisher – 382

Rebecca Mooney – 379

Dean Stoskopf – 370

Jessica Ann Baze – 319

Maggie McCain – 287

Write-In Totals – 11

USD 355 Board of Education (Ellinwood)(vote for 4)

Virginia Fullbright – 250

John Sturn – 237

Darren Beckwith – 232

Jason Winget – 229

Mark Batchman – 222

Drew Hosman – 159

Michael Miller – 154

Write-In Totals – 8

USD 355 Board of Education unexpired term (vote for 1)

Whitney Asher – 261

Lindar Borror – 131

Write-In Totals – 4

USD 112 Board of Education Pos. No. 3 (Claflin)(vote for 1)

Tamara Dody – 129

Melissa Hubbard – 65

Josh Wimmer – 11

Write-In Totals – 1

USD 112 Board of Education Pos. No. 7 (at-large)(vote for 1)

Chad Rogers – 357

Michelle Brokes – 43

USD 403 Board of Education Pos. No. 1 (Otis-Bison)(vote for 1)

Robert Mitchell – 20

USD 403 Board of Education Pos. No. 2

Bernard Juno – 20

USD 403 Board of Education Pos. No. 3

Karen Maier – 21

USD 403 Board of Education Pos. No. 7 (at large)

Sheila Nather – 21

USD 495 Board of Education Pos. No. 1

Brent Hemkin – 71

USD 495 Board of Education Pos. No. 2

Jade Meyer – 51

Katelyn Zebro – 14

Write-In Totals – 1

USD 495 Board of Education Pos. No. 3

Vance Smith – 72

USD 495 Board of Education Pos. No. 7 (at large)

Brian Carlton – 39

Debra Kauer – 30

Sales Tax – Hoisington

Yes – 302

No – 99

Township Question – Cheyenne

Yes – 32

No – 9

Sales Tax – Claflin

Yes – 129

No – 78

Constitutional Amendment

Yes – 2,098

No – 1,574