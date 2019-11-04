HUTCHINSON – Viann Brougher, 84, went to be with the Lord October 31, 2019, passing away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Great Bend, Kansas. She was born July 23, 1935, to parents Jesse “Duke” and Vi (Radke) Pinkston in Larned, Kansas.

She attended Radium schools where she met and later married the love of her life, Joe Brougher on March 21, 1935. She worked alongside him with the family farming business and later as co-owner of Brougher Oil and Mohawk Drilling Companies in Great Bend. He died on July 16, 2016.

Upon retirement, she earned her Real Estate license and became a successful realtor for Coldwell Banker in Garden City, earning many awards and achievements, including the Million Dollar Club Award multiple times. She continued her real estate passion with Weigand Realtors in Hutchinson for a time.

She and Joe spent many years traveling and enjoying adventures with each other, family and many friends. She was an avid K-State fan, active member of the Highland Golf Club in Hutchinson and worshiped at the Church of the Nazarene in Hutchinson. Viann was a member of the Garden City Board of Realtors, serving as Past President, and served the community of Garden City as an Ambassador of the Chamber of Commerce.

She is survived by three daughters, Toni Rice of Great Bend, Kansas, Vicki Brown and husband Bob of Jasper, Georgia, and Sherri Massey and husband Randy of Manhattan, Kansas; 9 grandchildren, Rocky Seybert, Tim Seybert, Andi Rice, Jessica Patzell, Matt Brown, Nicole Brown, Adam Massey, Sam Massey and Hanna Massey; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe; daughter, Patti Patzell; her parents; and one brother.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Chaplain Randall Turner presiding. Interment will follow in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kindred Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

