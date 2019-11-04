Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain before 3am, then a slight chance of freezing rain between 3am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Veterans Day Sunny, with a high near 42.