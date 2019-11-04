Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Info-Traks”
9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”
11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Eisenhower Elementary Principal JoAnn Blevins
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
5:30-8P College Basketball – Champions Classic – Kansas vs Duke
8P-11P College Basketball – Champions Classic – Kentucky vs Michigan St.
11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”