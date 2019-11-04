Sheriff: Person found bound, unconscious in car in Kan. school parking lot

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding an individual found bound and unconscious in a vehicle on the LVS campus in the parking lot at Lawrence Virtual School, 1104 East 1000 Road, the former Wakarusa Valley school building southwest of Lawrence late Saturday night, according to a message to parents and students from USD 497.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirms that none of the crimes involved occurred in Douglas County nor had any connection to the school district or USD 497 school property other than that is where the vehicle was parked and located by law enforcement.

Authorities in Osage County released no additional details early Monday.