Police investigate 72-year-old Kan. man’s death as homicide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a criminal homicide and are asking the public for help with information.

Just after 5p.m. Sunday police responded to a home in the 1300 Block of South Greenwood in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

A 52-year-old woman told police she went to the home to check on 72-year-old Raymond Koob, Jr., and found him unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and had numerous injuries to his body, according to Allred. Police believe the injuries were the result of someone assaulting him, according to Allred.

This is the 23rd criminal homicide in Wichita in 2019.