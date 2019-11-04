Police: Fetus found in box on sandbar in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a box containing a fetus was found in Wichita.

Just before 5p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call involving a small box found on a sandbar in the area of Skinner and Greenway in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

A 57-year-old woman told police she found the box and that there was bloody material and a fetus inside so she called 911. Authorities took the box to the coroner’s office.

Police believe the fetus was two weeks or younger, according to Allred. They don’t know if anything criminal occurred but are waiting for more information from the coroner.