Police arrest suspect after shooting, robbery in Salina

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday shooting in Salina and have made an arrest.

Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Montrose Street in Salina for the report of a person shot, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

At the scene, police made contact with Deric Bell, 28, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Bell and a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe, Eric Enslow, 34, Salina, reported the incident occurred in the vehicle, which Bell was driving. Enslow was in the front passenger seat 37-year-old Jermain Thomas was in the back seat.

Thomas allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Bell, who exited the vehicle while it was still moving and ran east toward Montrose Street, according to Forrester.

The Tahoe came to a stop when it hit the curb at the intersection of South Clark Street and Armory Road in Salina.

Thomas then allegedly pointed the gun at Enslow and demanded money. Enslow gave Thomas an undisclosed amount of cash, and Thomas exited the vehicle, running westbound.

EMS transported Bell to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Bell was not acquainted with Thomas, however, Enslow was according to Forrester.

Late Sunday, police arrested Thomas at a residence in the 100 block of West Beloit Avenue. A woman had called to report a bat in the residence, Forrester said. A police investigation had identified the residence as a possible location for Thomas.

While talking with the woman outside about the bat, officers were able to confirm that Thomas was, indeed, in the residence. Although the SWAT team was called in, a detective was able to talk Thomas out of the house without incident.

Forrester said Thomas was arrested on requested charges of aggravated battery, One count of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, intimidation of a witness, damage to propert, theft, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Forrester said some of the requested charges were because of two alleged incidents in October. On Friday, a 22-year-old female reported that at about 9 p.m. Oct. 25, Thomas had kicked in her back door, threw her on the living room floor and strangled her, causing injury to her neck, Forrester said. Thomas left the residence about 4 a.m. the next day.