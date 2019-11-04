GREAT BEND – Nancy Louise (Helsel) Strain passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Wichita, Kan. with her family by her side. She was 66 years old. Nancy was born to Dale and Louise (Corn) Helsel on Feb. 16, 1953, in Great Bend, Kan.

Nancy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. Her favorite things in life were her grandkids and of course Bingo. She will be dearly missed by all.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Megan (Brenton) Heine, Great Bend, Kan.; stepmother, Rosina Helsel, Great Bend, Kan.; siblings, Michael Wilson, Wichita, Kan., Jerry Helsel, Topeka, Kan., Gerry (Leslie) Helsel, Great Bend, Kan., and Debra (Marty) Shank, Great Bend, Kan., grandchildren, Bradley Heine and Paige Heine, both of Great Bend, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings, Terry Momyer, Mike Helsel, and Pat Davidson.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Wade Russell presiding. Inurnment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to the Nancy Strain Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530