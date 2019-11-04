GREAT BEND – Maurice Charles Schwartz, 92, passed away November 1, 2019, after battling cancer for three years, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. He was born on April 17, 1927, at St. Leo, Kansas to William & Martha (Blasi) Schwartz. He married Bernita Marie Pfeifer July 29, 1947 at Liebenthal. She died March 22, 2012.

A Great Bend resident for most of his life, Maurice grew up in St. Leo, Kansas. He was a carpenter for Morrison Construction for 21 years, and was self-employed for many years after he left Morrison Construction. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and was very strong in his faith. He was also a member of the VFW Post #3111 and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was considered a master carpenter, building several houses and also built a race car and boat.

He is survived by seven sons, Robert Schwartz and wife Barbara of Great Bend, Duane Schwartz of Grand Island, NE, Danny Schwartz and wife Stacy of Great Bend, Bill Schwartz and wife Jaynee of Great Bend, Kenny Schwartz and wife Dawn of Wichita, Kevin Schwartz of Great Bend and Keith Schwartz and wife Kay of Salina; three daughters, Kathy Pedigo and husband Don of Great Bend, Elaine Miller and husband Craig of McPherson, and Pam Stegman and husband Tom of Yukon, OK; one sister, Edith Keeler of Great Bend; 29 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 9 step great grandchildren; and 4 step great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, B. Marie Schwartz; one daughter in law, Diane Schwartz; two brothers, Rheinard Schwartz and Arthur Schwartz; four sisters, Rosalynn Henning, Lydia Weber, Sally Gregg, and Marcelline Suchy; and two great grandchildren, Matthew Kearn and Faith Hitts.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530