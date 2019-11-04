Lester H. Ideker, Sr., 103, La Crosse, Kansas, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mr. Ideker was born December 13, 1915, on the family farm in rural Rozel, Kansas, the son of Henry William and Katherine (Both) Ideker. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas, and Pawnee County, Kansas. In 1940, he married Dorothy Blattner and later married Mildred Folkerts. Both marriages ended in divorce. He was a farmer before his retirement.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kansas.

Mr. Ideker was committed to community service as evidenced by his membership on numerous boards, including Federal Land Bank, Union Coop, Lincoln Township, Hope Lutheran, Pawnee Soil Conservation and Pawnee Watershed and also served as the mayor of Rozel, Kansas. Always interested in conservation, he was instrumental in the construction of numerous dams within the watershed on properties north of Rozel. Following retirement, Mr. Ideker delighted in raising ponies, operating a pony ring and participating with his ponies and wagon in numerous parades and events. Later, he became a resident at Locust Grove Village, where he regarded his caregivers as family.

Survivors include: one son, Lester “Sonny” Ideker, Jr. (Janel), Alpharetta, Georgia; one daughter, Vergie Anderson (Mark), Kinsley, Kansas; one granddaughter, Ashley Charlton (Joel), Alpharetta, Georgia; and three great grandchildren, Hunter, Olivia, and Paloma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son, Johnny Ray Ideker; one infant daughter, Lisa Kay Ideker; one brother, Vernon Ideker; three sisters, Rosella Smith, Mildred Brauer, and Evelyn Blattner; and two grandchildren, Jason Meckfessel and Brooke Meckfessel.

The family has chosen cremation.

Memorial service will be Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kansas, with Pastor Wayne Baldyga officiating. Inurnment will be Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:30 P.M. in the Larned Cemetery, Larned, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas, or Hope Lutheran Church, Rush Center, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.