Kansas man, woman found in reported stolen car

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection to a stolen vehicle in Jackson County.

Just after 3p.m. Saturday, Holton Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 204 U.S. Highway 75 in Holton in reference to a report of a possible stolen vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Authorities determined that the 2004 Pontiac Vibe had been reported stolen out of Rossville, Kansas.

Deputies arrested two suspects believed to be associated with the vehicle, Theresa Michelle Fitzgibbons Miller, 34, of Auburn was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and Brad A. Emmerson, 52, of Topeka was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony possession of stolen property according to Morse.