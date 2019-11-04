GREAT BEND – June Marie Yahne, 79, passed away November 3, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born on June 5, 1940 at Great Bend, to Wesley & Thelma (Reineck) Skinner. She married Ralph Yahne on September 21, 1957, at Great Bend. He survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, June was a homemaker. She enjoyed camping and fishing but especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include, her husband Ralph of the home; two sons, Gary Yahne of Olmitz and William Yahne of Great Bend; one daughter, Nanette Yahne of Colony, TX; two sisters, Carol Larkin and husband Bill of Enid, OK, and Ersel Tiede of Great Bend; and one grandson, Brian Keen. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and three sisters.

There will be no visitation at this time and services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the June Yahne Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

