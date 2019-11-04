Health system hosts Veterans Day breakfast

Veterans and their families are invited to be the guests of honor at a recognition breakfast at The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus, 514 Cleveland. The event is scheduled for 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

“This Veterans Day breakfast is a great way for Great Bend Campus to honor those who have served our country,” said Jesse Mock, Great Bend Campus administrator.

“Even in the short time I have been here, I have noticed our community’s rich history of service in the Armed Forces, as well as the local support for those who have defended our freedoms.”

The breakfast, which is open only to veterans and their families, is free of charge. Reservations are not required.

Chris Cakes will serve up an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage meal in a climate-controlled tent on the north side of Great Bend Campus.

“This outside venue will allow us to focus on our veterans, while respecting the comfort and privacy of our patients,” Mock said. “We are so pleased to sponsor this event for veterans throughout the community, as well as Great Bend Campus staff members who served their country.”