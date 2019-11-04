Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Fuller

BUSINESS NEWS

Aaron Fuller is from Stafford and recently joined the Great Bend Recreation Commission team as the Athletic Recreation Supervisor.

Aaron earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Wellness and Recreation Management from Oklahoma Christian University, where he was on the collegiate track team. He brings a diverse background of work experiences with him including coaching middle school and high school sports and working for Stafford Recreation Commission.

Aaron is excited to take on this new role and be helping the youth in our community throughout the Great Bend Rec programs.

He enjoys spending time outdoors; especially the lake, hanging with his nieces, and watching his favorite sports team.