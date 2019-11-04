Four of the five board members selected for Great Bend Economic Development

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting revealed four of the five names that will make up the Board of Directors for the newly created Great Bend Economic Development.

Mayor Joe Andrasek announced that Jolene Biggs and Barry Bowers will serve on the board from the City Council, while Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman AJ Chrest notified the council of their two selections.

“The Chamber’s two appointees will be Mark Calcara and Mark Chalfant,” said Chrest.

Biggs, Bowers, Calcara, and Chalfant will be in charge of reviewing the other applicants to determine the at-large board member which will be announced at the Nov. 18 meeting.

The board will help guide the City of Great Bend’s new effort to increase economic development.

In September, the City Council voted to create a standalone non-profit organization whose purpose would be to conduct economic development activities. In doing so, the City of Great Bend will terminate the agreement for such services from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.