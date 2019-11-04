Fight over boyfriend may have prompted shooting threat at Kan. school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259 authorities are investigating an alleged school threat at a Kansas Middle School.

Just after 7p.m. Sunday, CrimeStoppers and 911 received reports of individuals posting on social media about the possibility of gun violence at Truesdell Middle School 2464 South Glenn in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

There were additional officers at the school Monday as police work to speak with several individuals involved and determine the credibility of the threat, according to Allred.

“It may have started as an argument between two juvenile female students and a boyfriend but we are not sure,” said Allred.

Police have not reported an arrest.