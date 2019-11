Dakota’s Deals- Mon. Nov. 4th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019.

1. LOOKING FOR: REAR TINE ROTOTILLER. FOR SALE: 3 ROUND HIBEAM HEADLIGHTS $5 FOR ALL. 786-1945

2. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (DIFFERENT COLORS & SIZES), REGULAR DUCKS. 792-7074

3. FOR SALE: SET OF 2 LOVE SEAT SOFAS BLACK IN COLOR. HYDROSTAT TRACTOR SYTLE 165 30″ CUT MOWER. 316-215-4092 IN LACROSSE

4. FOR SALE: LIGHT BROWN IN COLOR LIFT CHAIR ASKING $75. LOOKING FOR: LIGHT TAN DRAPES. 617-3505

5. FOR SALE: OLDER MAYTAG GAS DRYER ASKING $45. 620-786-6799

6. FOR SALE: 2010 FLAGSTAFF POPUP CAMPER – SLEEPS 6, RUNNING WATER, HEATED MATTRESS’, HEAT/AC, AWNING, NEW TIRES. A CREMATION URN (WOOD GRAIN). 793-5645

7. FOR SALE: CRAYOLA CUTTER SET. ANIMAL MAGNETS (PAINTABLE). WICKER PICNIC BASKET. 786-4274

8. FOR SALE: HOMEMADE OCTAGON SHAPED WOOD BURNING STOVE (FOR A GARAGE OR SHOP- NOT FOR A HOME) ASKING $25. 2 – LARIAT ROPES – IN GREAT CONDITION ASKING $20 EACH. PHILLIPS PIG TAIL ELECTIRCAL CORD FOR TRACTOR TRAILER SEMI $20. 785-259-4200

9. FOR SALE: 12 WINDOWS – DOUBLE PANED IN FRAME ASKING $10 EACH. 4 SKIDSTEER TIRES (HARD RUBBER) BRAND NEW $1500. PONTOON BOAT 24′ WITH 115HP MOTOR ASKING $10,000. 785-885-4734

10. FOR SALE: WHEELCHAIR – 20″ SEAT. FOLDING WHEELCHAIR RAMP – 3FT LONG X 29″ WIDE WHEN OPEN. ASKING $25 CASH EACH ON BOTH. 620-282-8443

11. FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVROLET 1/2 TON SHORT WIDE PICKUP – 350 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC, WHITE IN COLOR. 1969 CHEVROLET 1/2 TON PICKUP. 2 – 20.8 42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

12. FOR SALE: ELIPTICAL MACHINE (ORIGINALLY $220) ASKING $50. SMALL ELECTRIC ORGAN WITH BENCH ASKING $20. 792-3342

13. FOR SALE: TV CONSOLE – 54″ LONG BLACK IN COLOR – NUMEROUS SHELVES ASKING $30 OBO. MICROWAVE CART – HEAVY DUTY ASKING $10. STAINLESS STEEL DISTILLER- MIDI STEEL SS4 MODEL ASKING $50 OBO. 792-3640

14. FOR SALE: 70 ELECTRIC ROUND FENCE POSTS 15 T-POSTS. FUEL TANK GAS AND DIESEL HOLDS 120 GALLON ON A 2 WHEEL TRAILER 4X6′. 620-586-8003

15. FOR SALE: 2 LOG RACKS – 11&1/2′ 10&1/2′ LONG. 2 BOBCAT TIRES (USED) ASKING $10 EACH. 126 USED/CLEANED CONCRETE BLOCKS. 804-0064