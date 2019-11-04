Cost Share Program projects to be announced; Great Bend & Barton County waiting selection

Who/What: Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz will announce the projects selected as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Cost Share Program.

When/Where: 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Eisenhower State Office Building, 700 SW Harrison, in Topeka. The event will take place in the 4th floor Auditorium A conference room.

Information: The Cost Share Program was announced Sept. 3 and has up to $50 million available in the program for fiscal year 2020. Nearly 100 applications were submitted in the first round of the program from across Kansas.

The program will provide funding to local entities for transportation projects that improve safety, support job retention and growth, improve access or mobility, relieve congestion and help areas across the state improve the transportation system.

*Both Great Bend and Barton County submitted applications for the program. Great Bend wants to resurface most of 10th Street and the SRCA Dragstrip. Barton County teamed up with Great Bend to submit an application to resurface Airport Road.