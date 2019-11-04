Cop Shop (11/1 – 11/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/1)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:45 a.m. the K-9 was used at 2337 Washington Street.

Theft

At 10:02 p.m. a theft was reported at 504 Washington Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:34 p.m. a burglary was reported at 608 Windmill Ln.

11/2

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:12 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway.

11/3

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:35 a.m. the K-9 was used at E. US 56 Highway at MM 207.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 156 Highway & NE 100 Road in Claflin.

At 6 p.m. an accident was reported at 155 NW 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/1)

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:34 a.m. an EMS call was made at 3600 Broadway Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:27 p.m. a report of a subject looking in her mailbox was made at 2515 Walnut Dr.

Breathing Problems

At 10:43 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 220 Pawnee Road.

11/2

Theft

At 9:57 a.m. theft of a Chromebook was reported at 1423 18th Street.

Falls

At 10:47 a.m. an EMS call was made at 3401 Meadowlark Ln.

Sick Person

At 12:26 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 423.

Medical Alarm

At 6:21 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 47.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 7:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Chest Pain

At 10:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1919 Heizer Street Apt. B.

11/3

Structure Fire

At 8:27 a.m. a fire was reported at 5208 Timber Creek Road.

Falls

At 12:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 31st Street B.

Theft

At 6:22 p.m. theft of medication was reported at 2615 Lakin Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed 2920 10th Street 150.