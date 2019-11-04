Cop Shop (11/1 – 11/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/1)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:45 a.m. the K-9 was used at 2337 Washington Street.
Theft
At 10:02 p.m. a theft was reported at 504 Washington Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 11:34 p.m. a burglary was reported at 608 Windmill Ln.
11/2
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:12 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway.
11/3
K9 Use / Call Out
At 12:35 a.m. the K-9 was used at E. US 56 Highway at MM 207.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 156 Highway & NE 100 Road in Claflin.
At 6 p.m. an accident was reported at 155 NW 10 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/1)
Unconscious / Fainting
At 9:34 a.m. an EMS call was made at 3600 Broadway Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:27 p.m. a report of a subject looking in her mailbox was made at 2515 Walnut Dr.
Breathing Problems
At 10:43 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 220 Pawnee Road.
11/2
Theft
At 9:57 a.m. theft of a Chromebook was reported at 1423 18th Street.
Falls
At 10:47 a.m. an EMS call was made at 3401 Meadowlark Ln.
Sick Person
At 12:26 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 423.
Medical Alarm
At 6:21 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 47.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 7:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Chest Pain
At 10:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1919 Heizer Street Apt. B.
11/3
Structure Fire
At 8:27 a.m. a fire was reported at 5208 Timber Creek Road.
Falls
At 12:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 31st Street B.
Theft
At 6:22 p.m. theft of medication was reported at 2615 Lakin Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed 2920 10th Street 150.