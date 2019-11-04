CDC: 1 dead, 10 ill after Salmonella outbreak in Kansas, other states

The CDC and public health and regulatory officials in several states including Kansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Dublin infections linked to ground beef, according to an advisory issued by the Center for Disease Control.

Ten people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Dublin have been reported in Kansas, California, Colorado, Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma.

According to the advisory illnesses in this outbreak are more severe than expected for Salmonella. A total of 8 people were hospitalized, including one death reported from California.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that ground beef is a likely source of this outbreak. A single, common supplier of ground beef has not been identified.

In interviews, ill people report eating different types and brands of ground beef purchased from many different locations.

Laboratory testing identified the outbreak strain of Salmonella Dublin in repackaged leftover ground beef collected from an ill person’s home in California.

This outbreak investigation is ongoing and CDC will update the public if more information becomes available.

