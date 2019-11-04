GREAT BEND – Brenda LeAnn Billinger, 61, passed away November 3, 2019, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. She was born May 5, 1958, at Colby to William Carson & Thelma (Rose) Ayers. She married Stan Billinger August 20, 1977, at Hill City. He survives.

Coming from Hill City in 1986, Brenda was a Great Bend resident. She was a member of Christian Mother’s and Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved animals. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include, husband Stan Billinger of the home; three sons, Brian Billinger of Newton, Brad Billinger of Canton and Brent Billinger of Newton; one daughter, Brandi Billinger of Great Bend; her mother, Thelma Jarret; one brother, Jay Ayers and wife Lana of Palco; one sister, Linda Ayers of McPherson; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, William Carson Ayers; four brothers, Jack Ayers, Jerry Ayers, Larry Ayers, and Kenny Ayers; and two sisters, Shirley Griggs and Louise Ayers.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Louis Dinh Hoang presiding. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Hill City. Memorials are suggested to the Grandchildren’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

