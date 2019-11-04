Barton Instrumental Music Department to host a “Night at the Movies”

Story by Joe Vinduska

Photo by Brandon Steinert

The Barton Community College Instrumental Music Department will present its annual fall concert at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 21 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. A short Question and Answer reception that discusses the history of music in films will be held just outside the auditorium at 7 p.m. There will also be free popcorn to enjoy before the show.

This year’s interactive experience will feature the Prairie Winds Concert Band and the Barton Jazz Ensemble performing popular music from well-known blockbuster film soundtracks.

Director of Instrumental Activities Dr. Luis Palacios is excited to present this one-of-a-kind experience to Barton County.

“The audience should be prepared to experience this music like never before,” he said. “They will be able to view movie clips on one of our three large projectors while simultaneously enjoying the music, and who knows? There may even be some special guests to greet them.”

Dr. Palacios said movies have a special place in our society and their iconic soundtracks can invoke a multitude of emotions and memories.

“The students and community members performing are excited to bring together several generations of wonderful film music that has pulled at our heartstrings, made us laugh out loud, and kept us on the edge of our seats,” he said. “Bring your friends and family for an evening you will never forget!”

The concert is free and open to the public.