Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/1 – 11/3)

11/1

BOOKED: Adan Hernandez Jr. on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Michele Zamarripa of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bryanne Biggs-Zamarripa on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $418 cash only. BTDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, bond set at $2,500 surety. HMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $165 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Rust of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Paul Pryor of Stafford on BTDC case for serve sentence, no bond.

BOOKED: Audra Cross of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shon Rome of Great Bend on RHDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Derek Muller on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Edward Bonhert on BTDC case with a $10,000 OR.

RELEASED: Yoh-Stottler on Rush County District Court case after posting $40,000 surety through B&K Bonding. Remains in custody on Ellis County hold.

RELEASED: Michele Zamarripa of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, posted $10,000 surety through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Audra Cross of Great Bend posted a $200 cash bond on BTDC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Scott Shea of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted $10,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

11/2

BOOKED: Alonso Cobian of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: William Moore of Wichita on a KDOC warrant for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Billy Morris of Louisiana on a BTDC case for DWS, reckless driving, improper display, no insurance with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tanner Cox on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $552 cash only or 180 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $672.50 cash only or 88 days in jail.

11/3

BOOKED: Scott Miller on Hoisington Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct and violation of PFA, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Mercedes Mater of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Heath Prosser of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $200 cash only or 48 hour in jail. Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,250 surety. Rice County District Court warrant for forgery, bond set at $10,000 surety.

BOOKED: David Tucker Jr. on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Alex Degadillo of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS and no tag light with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Billy Morris on BCDC case for driving while suspended, reckless driving, display plate not assigned, no vehicle liability insurance, after posting $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Alonso Cobian of Great Bend on GBMC case for served sentence.

RELEASED: Paul Pryor of Stafford on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Scott Miller received an 18-hour OR on Hoisington Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct and violation of PFA.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson on BTDC case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Heath Prosser of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, posted $200 cash bond by defendant. Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,250 surety through Ace Bail Bonding. Rice County District Court warrant for forgery, bond amount of $10,000 surety posted through Ace Bail Bonding.