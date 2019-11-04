Barton County in desperate need of election workers

The Barton County Clerks Office needs three election workers by this afternoon.

County Clerk Donna Zimmerman says three election workers canceled Monday morning leaving the office in need of a trio of workers.

The precincts that need help include one in Claflin and two in Great Bend.

If you are interested in these paid positions, you must contact the Clerk’s Office as soon as possible at 620-793-1835. You will have to attend an election school Monday afternoon at 2:30 and work election day from 6:00 a.m. until the election results are complete.