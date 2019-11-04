A little extra wait will be needed to determine the next Great Bend Mayor

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Citizens of Barton County anticipating results of the final outcome from Election Day Nov. 5 will have to wait at least until the following day.

With so many write-in candidates expected in this year’s election, Barton County Clerk Donna Zimmerman says the write-in votes will not be released Tuesday night. Zimmerman anticipates the write-in votes to be counted and released sometime in the afternoon Wednesday, Nov. 6.

“It takes some time to determine voter intent,” said Zimmerman. “Kansas is a voter intent state, so you have to determine if someone misspells a name or uses the wrong first or last name if that vote counts.”

Seeing how Kansas is a “voter intent” state, election officers do their best to count each vote if the ballots are sent in a timely manner and the voter’s intent is clear. The notable write-in candidate in the City of Great Bend is the mayor position. Rachel Mawhirter, Brock McPherson, and Randy Myers will be on the ballot, but Cody Schmidt started a write-in campaign.

“We also have four cities that had no filings for six positions,” said Zimmerman. “That is going to take some time to go through that.”

Any position can receive write-in candidates, but there are several cities where write-in votes are expected to be heavier with no filings. Albert, Galatia, Olmitz, and Susank had no one file for office for either mayor or their councilmember spots.

“With the new audit, we need to make sure we have all our ducks in a row,” Zimmerman added.

While the write-in votes will not be calculated until Wednesday, the rest of the ballot outcomes will be posted Tuesday night. View greatbendpost.com for Election Day results.