Two Kansas men hospitalized after chase, crash

ATCHISON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Sunday in Atchinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Jackson County Kansas deputy was eastbound on Kansas 9 Highway three miles north of Muscotah in pursuit of a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Robert Neal Kirk, Jr., 56, Topeka.

The driver failed to negotiate a split in the roadway, and left the roadway. Vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top.

EMS transported Kirk to the hospital in Hiawatha. EMS transported a passenger Ronald E. Snowberger, 49, St. George to the Atchison Hospital.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident. The Jackson County Sheriff’s office has not released details on what prompted the chase.