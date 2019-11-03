Rural Kansas grass fire burns 300-400 acres

HARVEY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a Sunday afternoon grass fire in Harvey County.

The fire in the 3800 block of North Sand Hill Road northeast of Burrton burned about 300 to 400 acres of land, according to a media release.

The spread of the fire was stopped, and there are no injuries or damage to homes reported at this time.

Responders will be on site throughout the night to monitor for potential hot spots.

Sand Hill was closed between Northwest 36th and 60th streets, according to the release. Fire departments from Burrton, Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Sedgwick, Buhler, Hutchinson and Moundridge responded. We also had Burrton EMS, Harvey County Communications and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office on scene. Thank you to all for the help.