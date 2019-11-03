Part 4 of 4 Great Bend Mayor previews: Rachel Mawhirter

Leading up to Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5, Eagle Radio is featuring each of the candidates wanting to become Great Bend Mayor.

Today’s feature is with Rachel Mawhirter.

Mawhirter is a Great Bend High School graduate with a degree in Organizational Leadership and Human Resources from Fort Hays State University. Starting her own business, Marketing Maven, Mawhirter has also assisted with the creation of Barton County Young Professionals and Prairie Godmothers.

“Over the last few years, my attention has slowly gravitated towards the city with its policies and public relations,” said Mawhirter. “I feel like the last piece missing is someone with experience in leadership. With my background, I feel like I could make a difference.”

Mawhirter praised Great Bend’s geographical area of hunting grounds and major highways traveling through the city as a couple of the town’s strengths. Mawhirter would like to see better budgeting for areas of need such as street repairs and more collaboration.

“I feel there is more we could be doing to partner with other entities, such as with the county or other cities,” said Mawhirter. “We could be sharing resources, pooling ideas, applying for shared grants, and possibly sharing staff.”

