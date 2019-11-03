Monday Weather

Monday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 57. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.