Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.