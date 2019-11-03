Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Kansas Wetlands Education Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include staff from the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.
9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Great Indian Raid – Part 2”.
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include History, Government and Geography instructors Rick Sloan and Dennis Boltman who will talk about their programs as we continue to celebrate “Academics Month” at Barton Community College.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”
8P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”