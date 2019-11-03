Kansas man sentenced for murder of innocent bystander

WICHITA, KAN. – The second of two men charged with the murder of an innocent bystander has been sentenced to prison.

On Friday, District Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced KeAndre Summers, 24, Wichita to 179 months in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. On August 9, Summers pled guilty to second degree murder and aggravated assault.

In June of 2017, Erick Vazquez, 25 of Wichita, was found dead in his pickup truck in the 3900 block of East 13th in Wichita.

An autopsy showed Vazquez died of three gunshot wounds. His pickup had several 9mm bullet holes in it. Just before the shooting, Jeremy Levy, 20 of Wichita, told a third party that he saw KeAndre Summers in the parking lot. Levy and Summers began shooting at each other in the parking lot of the strip mall.

At the time of the shooting, Vazquez was waiting in his pickup in the parking lot while his friend was buying cigarettes at a nearby store.

Levy is serving a sentence of life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first degree felony murder. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.