Kan. provider for children with autism agrees to pay $300K to settle false claims allegation

WICHITA, KAN. – Autism Concepts, Inc., an Overland Park-based provider of therapy services for children with autism, has agreed to pay $300,000 to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it submitted false claims to the TRICARE program, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

TRICARE is a federal health insurance program for active and retired military service members and their families.

The United States alleged that Autism Concepts, Inc. and its director Nancy Champlin represented in claims to TRICARE that the company provided individual applied behavioral analysis services to children with autism spectrum disorders when the company actually provided the services to groups of children at the same time. TRICARE does not cover the services in a group setting.

Autism Concepts and Champlin agreed to pay $300,000 to resolve the allegations.

“TRICARE providers must comply with program requirements that are designed for effective treatment for children with special and particular needs,” McAllister said. “This office is committed to making sure federal funds are spent as intended, while protecting federally funded programs that make it possible for military families to receive vital services.”

“I applaud the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney for their continued efforts to hold health care providers accountable to the American taxpayer,” said Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency. “The efforts of the Department of Justice safeguard the health care benefit for our service members, veterans and their families. The Defense Health Agency continues to work closely with the Justice Department, and other state and federal agencies to investigate all those who participated in fraudulent practices.”

“As the investigative arm of the Department of Defense – Office of Inspector General (DoDIG), one of the primary missions of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) is the detection of fraud, particularly fraud that targets critical DoD health care funding,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Mentavlos of the DCIS Southwest Field Office. “Today’s resolution demonstrates our commitment to working with DoDIG’s Deputy Inspector General for Audit as well as the FBI, Department of Labor Office of Inspector General and the Employee Benefits Security Administration to ensure federal health care programs, such as TRICARE, are protected from companies and/or individuals who attempt to take advantage of them.”