SW Kan. deputies, KHP and game wardens make 13 Halloween arrests

FORD COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities in southwest Kansas were busy on Halloween during a sweep to make arrests for those with outstanding warrants.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Dodge City Police Department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks arrested 13 individuals within Ford County, according to Sheriff Bill Carr.

Nine of those arrested were on drug related charges including for Distribution of Methamphetamines, Distribution of Cocaine or Distribution of Fentanyl. Four others were arrested on unrelated warrants, according to Carr.