Sunday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Skylar Thompson ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, Harry Trotter added 92 yards rushing and another score, and No. 22 Kansas State romped to a 38-10 victory over Kansas on Saturday. Thompson also had 129 yards passing for the Wildcats, who showed no letdown from their upset of then-No. 5 Oklahoma in trouncing the Jayhawks once again. Carter Stanley had just 115 yards passing for Kansas.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for 223 yards and two long touchdowns to help Oklahoma State defeat TCU 34-27. Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, ran for 192 yards in the second half to help Oklahoma State become bowl eligible for 14th straight year.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have activated backup quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, giving them another option against the Minnesota Vikings if Patrick Mahomes is unable to play. Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago in Denver and is listed as questionable. He missed last week’s loss to Green Bay when veteran Matt Moore started in his place.

National Headlines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Jake Fromm picked apart Florida’s defense for the second straight year as he threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns in eighth-ranked Georgia’s 24-17 win over the No. 6 Gators. Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes, including a 52-yard scoring strike to a wide-open Lawrence Cager that gave Georgia a 24-10 lead. Cager finished with career highs of seven receptions for 132 yards, while D’Andre Swift added 86 yards rushing to help the 7-1 Bulldogs move closer to a berth in the SEC title game.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) _ Clemson stretched the nation’s longest current winning streak to 24 games by getting production from Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in a 59-14 dismantling of FBC opponent Wofford. Lawrence had three TD passes and a 2-yard scoring run before coming out of the game early in the third quarter. Etienne finished with 212 yards rushing, including scoring bursts of 47 and 86 yards in the game’s first 15:12.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Kevin Harvick will start from the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway after a qualifying lap of 189.707 mph. Harvick goes into the race fifth in points with two events remaining to qualify for one of the three remaining championship-contending spots in the finale. Denny Hamlin qualified third after entering the week second in points. Fellow Cup contenders make up the 11 through 15 spots, with Joey Logano followed by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals fans are lining Washington’s version of the Canyon of Heroes to cheer the capital’s first World Series victory since 1924. The world champions are being honored with a parade along Constitution Avenue, followed by a rally a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Spectators started arriving before dawn on a chilly fall morning to snag a prime spot along the route.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado residents will decide Tuesday if they should legalize sports betting and tax it to conserve the state’s most precious resource: water. A ballot measure known as Proposition DD has bipartisan support and only token opposition. It would allow online and in-person wagering on professional, collegiate, motor and Olympic sports starting next year. Colorado’s proposal would tax sports betting proceeds to help fund a state water conservation plan.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (23)Wake Forest 44 NC State 10

Final (14)Michigan 38 Maryland 7

Final (16)Notre Dame 21 Virginia Tech 20

Final (22)Kansas St. 38 Kansas 10

Final (8)Georgia 24 (6)Florida 17

Final (4)Clemson 59 Wofford 14

Final (9)Utah 33 Washington 28

Final (17)Cincinnati 46 East Carolina 43

Final (11)Auburn 20 Mississippi 14

Final (24)Memphis 54 (15)SMU 48

Final (7)Oregon 56 Southern Cal 24

Final (21)Boise St. 52 San Jose St. 42

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Oklahoma City 115 New Orleans 104

Final Detroit 113 Brooklyn 109

Final Denver 91 Orlando 87

Final Phoenix 114 Memphis 105

Final Milwaukee 115 Toronto 105

Final Minnesota 131 Washington 109

Final Charlotte 93 Golden State 87

Final Philadelphia 129 Portland 128